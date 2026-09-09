AFP
'It means a lot' - Nicolas Jackson celebrates first Aston Villa goal as Unai Emery’s side kick off Champions League campaign in style
Jackson finds his feet in Bruges
Jackson could not hide his delight after finally opening his account for the club during a dramatic night in the Champions League. After arriving with high expectations, the former Chelsea man chose the perfect moment to strike, helping the Villans secure their first win of the new campaign at the Jan Breydel Stadium. The forward capitalised on a lapse in the Brugge defence just before the interval, latching onto a long ball from Pau Torres to round the goalkeeper and slot home.
Reflecting on the milestone moment, the Senegalese international highlighted the tactical awareness that led to his maiden strike in claret and blue. "It means a lot," Jackson said to UEFA after the match. “I saw the goalkeeper standing off his line the whole game. I just saw the space for my run and then Pau passed me the ball. It was perfect. I’m very happy to be here and happy to be with the team, manager and staff. Hopefully, there are many more to come."
- AFP
Overcoming the early season drought
The victory in Belgium was particularly significant given Villa’s stuttering start to the domestic season. Emery’s men had struggled for rhythm in their opening three Premier League fixtures, notably failing to score a single goal. However, the return to Europe’s elite competition seemed to provide the necessary spark.
Despite the initial pressure that comes with a goal drought, Jackson insisted that the squad remained focused on the long-term project under Emery. He dismissed concerns about the slow start, emphasizing the need to look forward rather than ruminating on past frustrations. "Every game is different. We don’t care about the past, we just focus on the next one. Like every team, we have our ambitions. We just know it’s a long journey, so we take it step by step (and) try to win every game we play," he stated.
Records tumble in historic win
Jackson wasn't the only Villa player making headlines in Bruges. The evening began with a piece of history for club captain John McGinn, who has firmly established himself as a modern-day legend at Villa Park. The Scottish international set the tone for the night early on, becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in major European competitions with his 12th goal.
The match was also a personal triumph for Emi Buendía, who netted his maiden goal in the Champions League to restore Villa's lead after Hugo Vetlesen had temporarily leveled for the hosts. The Argentine’s contribution, alongside Jackson's strike, showcased the depth of attacking talent available to Emery. Although Nicolò Tresoldi’s second-half penalty ensured a nervous finish, the collective effort of the squad ensured that the three points would be heading back to Birmingham.
- AFP
Building momentum for the future
With their first win of the season secured, the focus now turns to maintaining this momentum in the Premier League, where they are still searching for their first domestic win against Nottingham Forest this weekend. The confidence gained from the Brugge victory, particularly for Jackson, could be the catalyst they need to kickstart their season at home. The journey in Europe will resume in October with a clash against Fenerbahce, but for now, the focus remains on domestic improvement.
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