Neymar 'SUED' by former chef over 16-HOUR shifts & alleged injuries while preparing food

According to a report from Brazilian outlet Metropoles, which claims to have seen the court documents, the chef was tasked with feeding not only the player but also an entourage of up to 150 friends and associates on a daily basis. This massive workload allegedly forced her into 16-hour shifts, stretching well beyond the hours she originally agreed to when she first took the position at one of the player's luxury villas in Rio de Janeiro.

While her initial contract stipulated that she would work from 7am to 5pm Monday to Thursday, and 7am to 4pm on Fridays, she alleges that the reality was far more demanding. The chef has reportedly claimed that she often worked until 11pm or midnight, and on weekends, also noting that she was frequently forced to work through her legally mandated lunch hour to meet the needs of the household.