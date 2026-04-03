Neymar meltdown? Santos boss Cuca fumes as superstar earns 'unnecessary' suspension ahead of Flamengo blockbuster

The Santos manager was visibly annoyed by the lack of discipline shown by his star player, especially given the magnitude of the upcoming fixture in Rio de Janeiro. Cuca insisted that the experienced forward should have maintained his composure to avoid the referee’s notebook, despite the provocations on the pitch.

As quoted by UOL, Cuca said: “If you look at the play, he gets nudged from behind by one player, then another. He went for it, a Remo player came and tackled him, in the heat of the moment, I think he could have been more cautious. But the referee decided to act differently and gave him the card. He's a player who was caught up in the heat of the moment, he's hot-headed, but in my opinion, he could have avoided that card.

"We have to plan how we're going to play Sunday's game; it's a shame to lose Neymar. He was right next to me, I don't think I needed to give him the card, I could have managed the game. Anyway, he ended up getting the card and will miss an important match.”