Neymar's next club: Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami, Santos homecoming & all the transfer options available to Brazil superstar as he aims for 'last shot' at World Cup glory

"I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance and I will do everything I can to play in it," Neymar said in an interview with CNN earlier this month. Brazil have certainly missed the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star in their latest CONMEBOL qualifying campaign, slipping to fifth in the standings, seven points behind arch-rivals Argentina.

Neymar played in Brazil's first four games, recording five goal contributions, but tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee during a shock 2-0 defeat against Uruguay on October 17, 2023, and was stretchered off the pitch in floods of tears. He hasn't featured in the iconic yellow for his country since.

Al-Hilal finally welcomed Neymar back to the pitch in October last year, but his return lasted for just 42 minutes across two games, as he was left with a tear in his hamstring after overstretching for the ball. Neymar is now nearing the end of his recovery from that particular blow, but according to The Athletic, there is practically zero chance that he will be offered a contract extension by the Saudi Pro League champions, who have seen no return on their initial €90 million (£77m/$98m) investment in the Brazilian over the last two seasons.

Neymar will leave the Middle East when his contract expires this summer, and despite his persistent physical struggles, there is no shortage of potential suitors lining up for his signature. The question is: where is the best place for Neymar to rebuild his fitness and confidence in order to force his way back into the Brazil squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup? GOAL runs through the six transfer options available to the 32-year-old below...