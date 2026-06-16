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Neymar expecting third child with partner Bruna Biancardi as Brazil star jokes he will start new 'Spice Girls' band
Neymar shares family news during World Cup
Neymar revealed that he and partner Biancardi are expecting their third child together. The announcement came through a gender reveal video shared on social media, where the couple celebrated alongside daughters Mavie and Mel, as well as Neymar’s eldest son, Davi Lucca.
The reveal confirmed that another daughter is on the way. The family moment offered a positive development for the Brazil forward while he continues to recover from injury during the early stages of the 2026 World Cup.
'It's going to be Spice Girls'
The new arrival will make Neymar a father of five. His children come from three different relationships, with Davi Lucca, Helena, Mavie, Mel and now a third child with Biancardi. After discovering that another daughter is on the way, Neymar celebrated the moment with a joke aimed at his growing family. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward said: "I'm going to put together a band and, from today, it's going to be Spice Girls."
Injury setback delays Neymar's return
While the family announcement brought good news off the pitch, Neymar's situation with Brazil remains uncertain. The forward missed Brazil's 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opening Group C match as he continues to recover from a grade two calf injury sustained while playing for Santos.
Brazil's medical staff are taking a cautious approach to his rehabilitation, mindful of his history of muscular and ankle problems. The 34-year-old has not played a competitive match since mid-May, making a measured recovery process a priority. His presence around the squad remains valuable, however, with Brazil hoping his experience can help guide younger players during the tournament.
- AFP
Race against time for knockout stages
Brazil remain hopeful that Neymar can return to training in the near future and build fitness ahead of the knockout rounds. The coaching staff are determined not to rush his comeback as they manage his recovery carefully. Selecao are now preparing to face Haiti on June 20, with Neymar still likely to be sidelined for the match.
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