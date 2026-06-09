Will Neymar be ready for World Cup? Brazil provide injury update

Brazil have been handed a boost after Neymar's latest MRI scan showed positive progress in his recovery from a grade two muscle injury in his right calf. The injury was sustained on May 17 while playing for Santos. CBF confirmed the examination produced encouraging results and indicated the forward remains on track with his rehabilitation programme. Medical staff believe his recovery is progressing within the expected timeframe.

Despite the positive update, Brazil are not expected to rush Neymar back into action. The focus remains on completing his recovery and physical preparation before he returns to competitive football.