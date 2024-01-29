'Can we have your week's wages?' - Newport County fans mock Marcus Rashford during Man Utd FA Cup clash after controversial nightclub visits

Newport County fans mocked Marcus Rashford after his controversial nightclub visits, with a sign produced saying: “Can we have your week’s wages?”

  • Red Devils in South Wales for cup clash
  • England forward played no part in the game
  • Could face punishment at Old Trafford

