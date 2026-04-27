New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

New Zealand’s FIFA World Cup 2026 kits have been unveiled by Puma, with the “All Whites” receiving a distinctive set of designs rooted in culture, identity and the natural landscape of Aotearoa.

Blending traditional elements like the silver fern with deeper Māori-inspired storytelling, the new kits aim to reflect both heritage and a modern, global outlook as New Zealand prepares for the international stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about New Zealand’s 2026 World Cup kits, including the home and away designs.

Read more about the FIFA World Cup 2026: