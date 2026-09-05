The circumstances of Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad are strikingly similar in some respects this season. The Jeddah duo enter a new phase built on injecting fresh blood, changing some personnel and bringing in a different coach.

These new projects, though, are colliding with a factor that looks tougher than any opponent on the pitch: the impatience of fans and media, and the demand for quick results.

While the two Jeddah giants stumble through a spell of confusion, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr keep looking the more stable pair.

Al-Hilal have already beaten Al-Ahli 3-0. A fierce wave of criticism erupted inside "Al-Raqi" afterwards, reaching the management, the coaching staff and some players, while the relationship with the sporting director ended amid the search to rebuild the project from scratch.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, face their toughest test of the season so far when they take on Al-Nassr this evening, Saturday, in Matchday 5 of the Roshn League.