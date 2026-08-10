New plan: Alvarez refuses to surrender in the face of Atletico's stubbornness

"It will be complicated, but we will keep insisting because we believe in what we are doing." This is the message being conveyed by those close to the player Julian Alvarez, whenever they are asked about the possibility of leaving Atletico Madrid and joining Barcelona.

The desire is still there. But as the days pass, the process has grown more complicated, and those around the Argentine striker know full well that time has begun to work against him.

Alvarez was due yesterday, Monday, to undergo the usual medical examinations before the start of training with Atletico. Instead, the player went straight in for the medical test alongside Alex Baena and Marcos Llorente at a clinic in Madrid used by the club, then left the facilities.

His next step is to join training completely normally, and here the name of Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the top executive at Atletico Madrid, comes into play.

According to the newspaper "Sport", Gil Marin has known of the player's desire for days, after word reached him through various channels. He has not, however, seen any need to hold a fresh conversation, because he considers the club's position clear enough already.

Those around Alvarez think differently. They believe it matters that the striker can explain his position personally, and that he is heard before any final decision is made.

Keeping a player who has expressed his desire for a change of scenery for an entire season, they argue, could end up creating an uncomfortable situation for all parties.

The Argentine's circle also recall a conversation held some time ago with Gil Marin. During it, Julian understood, according to the same sources, that he would be helped to leave Atletico should he one day declare his wish to do so. He believes that moment has now come, and he is waiting to speak directly with the executive.