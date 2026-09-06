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Tokyo Verdy v Gamba Osaka - J.LEAGUE MEIJI YASUDA J1 100 YEAR VISION LEAGUE Playoff Round 2nd LegJ.LEAGUE
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New nemesis: Vissing, Al-Nassr's terrifying nightmare in 112 days

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The German magician makes headlines once again

In football, a single encounter may arise under exceptional circumstances, but repeatedly getting the better of the same team within a short period of time, and wearing two different shirts, often reveals a distinctive tactical reading that goes beyond mere coincidence. 

In just 112 days, Dane Jens Fessing has gone from a coach cutting his teeth in Japan to one of the biggest thorns in Al-Nassr's side. He's beaten "the Global Club" twice in two different competitions, turning himself into a fresh bogeyman for the Saudi outfit.

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  • Al Nassr v Gamba Osaka: AFC Champions League 2Getty Images Sport

    An Asian referee in a Gamba Osaka shirt

    The story began on 16 May 2026, when Vissing led Japanese side Gamba Osaka against Al-Nassr in the final of the AFC Champions League, held at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

     The Saudi side boasted a host of the biggest names. Yet the German coach prepared his team perfectly, packing the defence to close the spaces to Al-Alami's players and relying on quick transitions whenever a gap opened up.

    Read also: I didn't hear him: a fiery response from Vissing to Postecoglou's statements

    The plan worked. Gamba Osaka settled the final in their favour with a single unanswered goal, denying Al-Nassr the continental title. That victory was no passing result in an Asian final. It marked the first chapter in a special relationship taking shape between the Danish coach and the capital's club.

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  • Al Ittihad v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The second blow: Vissing cements the jinx

    Just 112 days later, Fiesing was back in a clash with Al-Nassr. This time he sat in the manager's seat of Al-Ittihad at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in Jeddah.

    The circumstances had changed, the shirt and competition too, but the result barely shifted. The young coach led "the Dean" to a 2-1 win over "the Global Club" in the classico of the fifth round of the Roshn League. His side produced an exceptional first half and struck twice inside the opening 22 minutes.

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    Fiesing's second victory was no exact replica of the first, yet it carried the same principle: read Al-Nassr's strengths, deny them the spaces they need, then strike in the areas they leave behind. 

    Two meetings with Al-Nassr in 112 days now amount to more than two wins. The Dane proved he holds a special key to dealing with "the Global Club", whether leading Gamba Osaka or heading Al-Ittihad's technical staff, turning his brief experience against Al-Nassr into one of the most notable tactical headaches for the Saudi side.

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