Morocco v United States: Men's Football Quarterfinal - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7Getty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

New England Revolution reportedly set to name U.S. U20 manager Marko Mitrovic as next head coach

The New England Revolution intend to hire U.S. U20 manager Marko Mitrovic as their next coach, according to The Athletic. Mitrovic is fresh off a U20 World Cup run, as his team impressed in the group stage before falling short against eventual champion Morocco in the quarterfinals. He also coached the U23 squad at last year's Olympics in Paris.

  • Peyton Miller, New England RevolutionImagn

    Focus on youth development

    Mitrovic's arrival would end a search that started in September after the Revs dismissed Caleb Porter. The Athletic also reports that Mitrovic is eager to tap into the club's well-known academy, which has produced the likes of Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarević. He has also worked with the Revs' 17-year-old defender Peyton Miller while coaching the U20s. 

    Former Vancouver Whitecaps manager Vanni Sartini and ex-Austin FC coach Josh Wolff were reportedly among the finalists. When contacted by GOAL, the Revs would neither confirm nor deny the report.

    • Advertisement
  • New England Revolution v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Stars to build around

    Mitrovic's experience working for two youth national teams could help with further developing some of the Revs' emerging talent, but there are a few strong first team players also on the squad. 

    Carles Gil is a 2021 MVP winner, Luca Langoni was well-regarded when he arrived from Boca Juniors last season, and U.S. international goalkeeper Matt Turner has another season on loan from Lyon with the club. 

  • Difficult two years

    Under Porter, the Revs were 22-15-38 with a minus-40 goal differential, despite being in the top 15 in payroll both seasons. 

  • Portland Timbers v San Diego FC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Following San Diego's playbook?

    New England will hope Mitrovic can bring similar results to what San Diego FC experienced in their inaugural year under his U.S. U20 predecessor, Mikey Varas. In his first year at the club, Varas won 21 games in MLS and was nominated for the league's Head Coach of the Year award.