Nedbank Cup Last 16 Draw: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns avoid Kaizer Chiefs slayers

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates managed to avoid giant killers Milford in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 draw.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

The draw for the Nedbank Cup round of 16 was concluded on Monday evening and much to the delight of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates fans, the two heavyweights will not face each other just yet.

Both the Buccaneers and Masandawana have received home draws while SuperSport United and the beleaguered Moroka Swallows will travel for this round of 16.

Here, GOAL gives you all the fixtures for the next round of the Nedbank Cup as one of these teams will get their hands on the trophy and pocket a handsome R7-million.