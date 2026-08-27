Napoli boss Massimiliano Allegri makes wild Serie A title prediction as he sets centenary season expectations

Allegri believes the 2026-27 Serie A season will be one of the most competitive in recent memory, identifying a massive field of eight clubs capable of challenging for the title. While acknowledging that reigning champions Inter remain the benchmark for the rest of the league, the Napoli head coach insisted that the race for the Scudetto is far from a two-horse race.

Speaking to Sportmediaset, the former Juventus boss detailed the specific teams that he expects to feature at the sharp end of the table. "Inter are the favourites because they hold the trophy, but there will be at least eight teams to keep an eye on," Allegri said. "As well as the Nerazzurri and ourselves, also Milan, Juventus, Roma, Fiorentina, Como and Atalanta."