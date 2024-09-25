Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Motaung Jr, Nasreddine Nabi and Bobby MotaungBackpage
Seth Willis

Nabi adamant 'Kaizer Chiefs are in best possible shape' despite turnaround times between matches.

Premier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FC vs Kaizer ChiefsAmaZulu FCKaizer ChiefsN. Nabi

The Tunisian is adamant Amakhosi will deliver in the midweek top tier assignment against Usuthu.

  • Amakhosi are chasing their second win
  • Nabi will be leading the team against Usuthu on Wednesday
  • The Tunisian shares his opinion about the game
