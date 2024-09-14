AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Glamour Boys' fixture against Usuthu in the midweek outing.

Kaizer Chiefs hope to get their second consecutive win when they play AmaZulu in the Premier Soccer League fixture on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants signed seven players in the concluded transfer window in their bid to rebuild for the 2024-25 campaign.

Usuthu will be hoping to cause an upset against the Glamour Boys and register their first win for the new season.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between AmaZulu and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.