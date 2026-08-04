Mykhailo Mudryk's next club revealed? Chelsea hatch shock transfer plan for returning star

Chelsea are currently exploring the possibility of sending Mudryk to Strasbourg on a short-term loan. The Ukrainian winger is finally returning to first-team football after his anti-doping suspension was officially lifted. He has not played a competitive match since initially testing positive for meldonium. A devastating four-year ban was later imposed, but the complex case was successfully resolved following a lengthy appeal.

Putting him straight back into the fiercely competitive Premier League is viewed as a major risk by the club. Chelsea urgently need to restore his match fitness, confidence, and market value without exposing him to intense domestic pressure.



