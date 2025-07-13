This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ritabrata Banerjee

Endrick makes clear decision over Real Madrid future after sustaining injury that could keep him out for two months

EndrickReal MadridLaLiga

Endrick has made a decision on his Real Madrid future after suffering yet another injury setback. The Brazilian youngster was linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu this summer due to lack of game time in his maiden season, however, his transfer plans have hit a snag. Under Carlo Ancelotti, Endrick started in only eight matches across all competitions but managed to score seven goals.

  • Endrick makes decision on Madrid future
  • Suffered fresh injury setback
  • Unlikely to leave Real Madrid this summer
