Former Barcelona wonderkid involved in embarrassing Lionel Messi ‘trick’ that saw Neymar, Luis Suarez and other senior stars leave him red-faced

The reality of the situation became clear when the club's greatest-ever player arrived to find his usual spot occupied by a nervous newcomer. Munir vividly remembers the moment the Argentine icon stood over him, with the rest of the squad watching on in amusement as the prank reached its climax. He said, "Just imagine… at 18, sitting in your seat, and Leo comes over and stares at you. They’ve played a trick on me, I can’t believe it."