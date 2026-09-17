Mourinho loses his battle with the Real Madrid dressing room

Real Madrid's form under Jose Mourinho has failed to win over a large section of the fanbase, despite five wins from their opening six La Liga fixtures this season.

Sport newspaper claimed in a report that Real Madrid remain trapped in the very situation that triggered Carlo Ancelotti's exit, the sacking of Xabi Alonso and the fleeting spell of Alvaro Arbeloa.

The report continued: "A team arrogant with its stars, whom the club president has granted such great influence to the point of disregarding the instructions of their coaches, and a dressing room where the ego dominates, over a group lacking leaders."

Mourinho once ruled the Real Madrid dressing room through the sheer force of his personality and his strictness. This time, he walks into the Santiago Bernabeu under very different circumstances. Real Madrid are not the club they were in 2010, and the Portuguese is no longer the energetic manager we knew 15 years ago.

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