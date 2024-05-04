Mosimane's Abha defeat reigning champions Al Ittihad to boost survival hopes in Saudi Pro League

AbhaSeth WillisMosimane's Abha defeat reigning champions Al Ittihad to boost survival hopes in Saudi Pro LeagueSouth AfricaPitso John MosimaneAbha vs Al IttihadAbhaAl IttihadSaudi Pro LeagueThe Leaders of the South collected vital points in their bid to stay in the Saudi top-tier by the end of the ongoing campaign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAbha defeated Al Ittihad 3-1They are just a point off safetyThe season is left with four rounds to concludeArticle continues below