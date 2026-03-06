AFP
Morocco promote youth team coach to replace Walid Regragui as departing boss explains departure ahead of World Cup
Atlas Lions undergo shock managerial change
The Moroccan Football Federation has confirmed the departure of Regragui less than 100 days before the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists kick off their campaign in North America. The decision follows a period of immense pressure on the man who became a national icon in Qatar.
In a swift move to ensure stability, the federation has promoted Ouahbi to the senior role. Ouahbi comes into the role after a highly successful tenure with the youth teams, most notably guiding Morocco's U-20 team to the 2025 U-20 World Cup title.
Regragui calls for a new perspective
During a late-night press conference alongside federation president Fouzi Lekjaa, Regragui explained that his exit was fuelled by a desire to see the national team evolve. Despite his historic achievements, the 49-year-old felt a change was necessary to spark the squad.
"The team needs a fresh face, a different energy, and a new perspective with a new coach," said Regragui. "I think the team needs a new lease of life before the World Cup, a new vision to continue progressing. My decision to leave is part of this team's evolution."
Heavy expectations and tactical scrutiny
While Regragui will forever be remembered for his 2022 exploits, his stock fell following a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign. A narrow 1-0 defeat to Senegal in the final on home soil earlier this year drew criticism regarding his pragmatic tactical approach.
The nation has been starved of continental silverware since 1975, and the failure to capitalize on their Golden Generation's momentum created a rift in public opinion. Despite several official denials from the federation in recent weeks, the tension finally culminated in Thursday’s resignation.
Immediate challenges for the new boss
Ouahbi’s tenure begins with a baptism of fire as Morocco prepares for a demanding Group C schedule against Brazil, Haiti and Scotland. The new head coach is expected to blend the defensive discipline of the previous era with the attacking flair he instilled in the youth setup.
The Atlas Lions return to action later this month with high-profile friendlies against Ecuador and Paraguay on March 27 and 31. Having lost only one of their last five matches - the AFCON final - Ouahbi inherits a squad in good form but under immense pressure to perform on the global stage.
