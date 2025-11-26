More trouble for Liverpool! New signing forced off injured as Reds toil in disastrous PSV defeat in another blow to Arne Slot's wretched Reds

Slot also lost summer signing Hugo Ekitike to injury during the match. The France international, who has scored six times for his new club so far this season in all competitions, was forced off just after the hour mark in a worrying development for Slot and was replaced by Alexander Isak, who had started the game on the bench. Slot revealed before kick-off why he'd left Isak out of his XI, telling TNT Sports: "Alex, I think in the last four weeks, he played 30 minutes. Then he played with us for 70 minutes in a game that wasn't so intense, I would say, because we dominated ball possession so much. But I think I could see that it wasn't easy for him to manage himself through those 70 minutes. So then, if you have another number nine also, who is very good, then it makes sense to play the other one, and that's Hugo [Ekitike] tonight."

The Sweden striker has endured a poor start to his career at Anfield following his big-money move from Newcastle United and once again failed to find the back of the net against PSV. Isak has now failed to score in nine Premier League and Champions League outings, with his only goal for the Merseysiders coming against Southampton in the League Cup.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!