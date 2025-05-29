More than friends? Jadon Sancho drops another Saweetie romance hint with lock screen reveal during Chelsea’s Conference League trophy-winning celebrations
Jadon Sancho has offered another hint at being more than just an admirer of rap star Saweetie, with his lock screen image being revealed.
- England international on target in win over Real Betis
- Shared hug with rap star during Stamford Bridge trip
- Faces big decision on his future in summer window