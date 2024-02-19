'Mokwena is the main problem, dramatic & throws tantrums like little boy! Orlando Pirates outplayed Mamelodi Sundowns' - Fans

A section of Mzansi disagrees with the Brazilians coach's sentiments after collecting a point against Bucs in last weekend's PSL encounter.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena felt his team struggled to get a point against 10-man Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the Premier Soccer League outing that ended 1-1.

The 37-year-old insisted Masandawana, who rested some key players after a successful outing with Bafana Bafana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, must do better.

The supporters feel the youthful tactician "talks too much" and some feel he is to blame for the result at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.