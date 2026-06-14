Mohamed Salah's previous World Cup was a waking nightmare - now Egypt's poster boy needs to deliver when it matters most

In a series of videos posted on Facebook six weeks after the World Cup had ended, Salah vented his anger. "I asked for increased security for all players, not only for me," he explained. "We had many disturbances at the team's camp during our participation at the World Cup in Russia. I couldn't go to the restaurant twice during the tournament as they told me you won't be able to go there for your own safety due to the crowd inside the hotel."

He continued: "Also they [the EFA] said that nobody knocked my room door at 4am to take pictures with me, anyone is free to ask the hotel or the [other] players. I don't think there are any players [that would accept] anyone to bring someone to come to my room, to take photos with me, to talk with me, I'm not being anal. I'm a player…how can other people just come and sit with me in my hotel room? I am being negatively impacted by this.

"Abroad, they give me this [protection] without me even asking for it. In Egypt, when I ask for it, there isn't even a response…you have all the capability to do these things, not for me as Salah, but for the entire team…it allows the player to concentrate on the match.

"They make us travel in economy class, which is exhausting for every player; all the other African teams fly in business class. The players need to be going [to the match] comfortable...I don't understand. The players aren't comfortable…I don't want to sit business while the others sit in economy. I want this for all the players."

He added: "You tried, in your press conference, to say everything and make it seem like I hate my country. Thank God, the people know otherwise."