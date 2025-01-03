This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Mohamed Salah reveals reason behind Vinicius Junior vote for The Best award - with Liverpool superstar hoping he can win Ballon d'Or at some stage after Rodri snub M. Salah Vinicius Junior Ballon d'Or Liverpool Real Madrid Premier League LaLiga Mohamed Salah has explained the reasons behind his Vinicius Junior The Best vote, with the Liverpool star still hoping to land the Ballon d'Or. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Egypt captain formed part of FIFA voting process

Vinicius won The Best award but lost Ballon d'Or

Reds forward is an early frontrunner in 2025 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱