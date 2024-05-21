'Mofokeng can't perform against useless PSL teams, what will he do in Europe? No player from Orlando Pirates has been successful abroad' - Fans

Majority of Mzansi fans believe the teenager is not yet ready to deliver abroad and should consider staying in the country for another season.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Solomon Mathe recently opined that Relebohile Mofokeng should ditch Bucs for Europe at an early stage like South African legends like Steven Pienaar and Aaron Mokoena.

The attacker has been a regular for the Sea Robbers and is seen as the future of Bafana Bafana owing to his talent.

However, football fans in the country feel Mofokeng is not ready, while some argue he will get more experience by playing abroad.

Have a look at what GOAL readers said.