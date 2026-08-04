MLS Winners and Losers: Evander apologizes for scoring winning goals, Kai Wagner is back and San Diego FC don't learn their lesson

MLS has found Don Garber’s successor in Larry Berg, but for now, the focus remains on the pitch. The clearest sign of that? Lionel Messi is playing soccer again. The World Cup break is officially over. The main man is back. Time to get serious again.

Inter Miami didn’t quite get that memo. The Herons struggled against the Columbus Crew and got away with one in a tepid 2-2 home draw.

Elsewhere, there was good news for the Philadelphia Union, who realized that having a left back capable of crossing the ball might lead to more chances created (who knew?). And then there’s Evander, who remains very good at kicking the ball very hard into the net.

All in all, it was a good watch. It’s a shame, really, that the Leagues Cup will now bring the league momentum to a halt. Still, it will surely return.

GOAL looks at the winners and losers from another compelling week of MLS action...