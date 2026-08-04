Lukaku’s current situation at Napoli is complicated by the rise of Rasmus Hojlund, who has cemented his place as the club’s primary attacking threat. Napoli cannot afford a backup for Hojlund at this price, and Lukaku has absolutely no intention of spending a year in someone's shadow. The investment in Hojlund was significant, totalling €50 million between the loan fee and the option to buy, and the Danish international is now firmly at the heart of the club's long-term project. While the relationship between the two strikers is described as excellent, Lukaku’s competitive nature demands a starting role.

The Belgian has been vocal about his desire to remain at the top of his game, using social media to show his dedication. He recently shared a video of himself working out while on holiday, performing repetitions on the pitch with a personal trainer. His agent added fuel to the fire by commenting: "Next season you will overwhelm anyone you meet in your path." This drive for redemption follows a difficult period where injuries hampered his impact.