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MLS club make move for Napoli star Romelu Lukaku as the Serie A giant demands €10m fee
Atlanta United emerge as serious suitors for Lukaku
The transfer saga surrounding Lukaku has taken a definitive turn toward North America. Atlanta are working discreetly with the player’s entourage to understand if there is scope for a transfer, and Romelu has decided to listen to their proposal, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Belgian forward, who remains a high-profile figure despite recent injury struggles, is seeking a project where he can once again be the undisputed focal point.
However, the move hinges on satisfying the financial requirements of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. The issue, if any, will be reaching an agreement with Napoli. De Laurentiis's club needs to secure more than €10 million for Big Rom's transfer fee to avoid a capital loss.
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The struggle for status at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
Lukaku’s current situation at Napoli is complicated by the rise of Rasmus Hojlund, who has cemented his place as the club’s primary attacking threat. Napoli cannot afford a backup for Hojlund at this price, and Lukaku has absolutely no intention of spending a year in someone's shadow. The investment in Hojlund was significant, totalling €50 million between the loan fee and the option to buy, and the Danish international is now firmly at the heart of the club's long-term project. While the relationship between the two strikers is described as excellent, Lukaku’s competitive nature demands a starting role.
The Belgian has been vocal about his desire to remain at the top of his game, using social media to show his dedication. He recently shared a video of himself working out while on holiday, performing repetitions on the pitch with a personal trainer. His agent added fuel to the fire by commenting: "Next season you will overwhelm anyone you meet in your path." This drive for redemption follows a difficult period where injuries hampered his impact.
De Laurentiis stands firm on valuation
Despite the clear need to part ways, Napoli are not willing to let Lukaku leave on the cheap. The €10 million price tag is a firm line in the sand for De Laurentiis, who is known for his tough negotiating stance. The club expects Romelu to arrive in Abruzzo soon for the start of training, but they are simultaneously waiting for a serious official offer to land on their desk.
For Lukaku, the move represents more than just a change of scenery; it is an opportunity to reclaim his reputation as one of the world's most feared strikers. In the last World Cup, he demonstrated he can still make a difference at the highest level, even though he was far from 100% fit and had limited playing time.
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A professional approach amid uncertainty
Professionalism and spirit have never been lacking for Lukaku, even when his standing in the squad has diminished. He knows his body needs to be kept active every day and that he cannot afford breaks if he still wants to feel like an important player. As the deadline for his arrival at the pre-season camp approaches, the tension between the player's desire for minutes and the club's financial requirements remains the primary hurdle. Napoli are preparing for life without him, having already pivoted their strategy toward younger, more cost-effective talents like Hojlund. The departure of high earners is a key part of the club's new direction, and offloading Lukaku’s €11 million gross salary would provide significant relief.
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