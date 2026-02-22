Getty Images Sport
'He did not enter the premises' - MLS says Inter Miami's Lionel Messi did not violate policy after review
What happened?
Miami, the defending MLS Cup champions, started the season with a frustrating loss in front of over 75,000 fans at the LA Memorial Coliseumin Los Angeles. LAFC took the lead on a 38th-minute goal from David Martinez and never looked back, with Denis Bouanga netting in the 73rd minute before Nathan Ordaz really put the game away with a 94th-minute exclamation point.
Video began circulating shortly after the match ended, showing Messi seemingly attempting to access the officials' locker room while being restrained by teammate Luis Suarez. MLS officials confirmed to GOAL that Messi didn't enter any unauthorized locations and that the door he entered was not the referee's locker room or a restricted area.
PRO responds
Chris Rivett, the director of communications for the Professional Referee Organization, has backed Messi, saying the Argentine did not enter the locker room.
"After speaking with match officials, we can confirm he did not enter the premises," Rivett told ESPN.
Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano, meanwhile, said after the match that he was unaware of the incident.
"No, no, no I didn't see anything," the coach said. "The truth is that the match finished and then I went into the locker room."
No report filed
MLS officials also confirmed to GOAL that the referees did not file a report against Messi.
What comes next?
Messi and Inter Miami will be back in action on March 1 when they visit Orlando City in their second match of the MLS season.
