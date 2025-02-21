MLS announces update to competition guidelines, including 'Only the Captain' rule

Major League SoccerJacob SchneiderMLS announces update to competition guidelines, including 'Only the Captain' ruleMajor League SoccerUpdates to IFAB's 2024-25 Laws of the Game, paired with competition guideline updates, were announced ThursdayArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMLS announces competition guidelines updateNew "Only the Captain" rule implementedBrief schedule update, substitutions clarificationsGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now