Georginio Wijnaldum's arrival at Al-Ittihad was no ordinary free transfer thrown together in the final hours of the window. The Netherlands international quickly became one of the Doyen's most divisive signings, splitting the fanbase between those who see a genuine midfield addition and those who reckon he does nothing to address the team's actual needs.

Al-Ittihad handed him a one-season contract, keeping him in the Roshn League after three successful campaigns with Al-Ettifaq. He played 96 league matches there, scoring 36 goals and providing 16 assists, while his numbers across all competitions reached 101 matches, 38 goals and 17 assists, according to Al-Ettifaq's data.

Great experience, but age raises the question

Wijnaldum is far more than a player who has simply turned 35. The Dutchman boasts an exceptional European record with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma, alongside extensive international experience with the Netherlands.

Age, though, remains a factor nobody can ignore. Al-Ittihad are trying to build a team capable of competing on more than one front, which raises the question of whether the player can hold his physical level across a full season.

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His final season with Al-Ettifaq offers a largely positive answer. He scored 16 goals and provided 7 assists in the Roshn League, his best scoring return during his Saudi adventure.

Rios is present, so where does Al-Ittihad need Wijnaldum?

Here is where the real debate kicks off. Al-Ittihad had already strengthened their midfield by signing Colombian Richard Rios from Benfica, before circling back in the final hours to land Wijnaldum on a free. The question, then, is not whether the player has quality, but what role the team will give him.

Wijnaldum can operate in more than one midfield role, whether as an advanced player or in a deeper position. He also gives the team the ability to retain the ball, move between the lines and reach the penalty area, qualities that shone during his time at Al-Ettifaq.

Used in the role that suits him, the deal could prove an important addition. Al-Ittihad don't necessarily need Wijnaldum to be the number one star, but rather a player who links the lines and brings the midfield experience and composure in the big matches.

A deal at no cost, and limited risk

The logic starts with the fact that Al-Ittihad paid no transfer fee. His Al-Ettifaq contract had expired, leaving him a free agent.

A one-season deal also softens the risk that comes with his age. If Wijnaldum delivers, Al-Ittihad benefit from him during an important competitive campaign. If his level drops off, the club won't be lumbered with a long-term contract that's hard to shift.

This looks nothing like signing a big star on a lengthy deal and a huge salary. The Doyen have landed a player with plenty of experience in the same league, for no fee, and with a short commitment.

From "filling a slot" to "a missing piece"

Judgement on the Wijnaldum deal won't rest on his name or his age. It rests on the role he delivers within Al-Ittihad's system.

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Give the midfield experience, playmaking, attacking arrival and ball circulation, and the Dutchman could turn from a signing that raised question marks into a piece the team genuinely lacked.

Sign him only because he was big and available in the dying hours of the window, with no clear tactical role, and the deal quickly becomes nothing more than "filling a slot".

Between the two lies the real bet: the technical staff. Can Al-Ittihad coax the best version of Wijnaldum out of him, or will the big player's name outweigh his role within the team?