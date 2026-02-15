Getty
'All these milestones I'm really proud of' - Harry Kane reveals next target after Bayern Munich striker becomes first Englishman to score 500 career goals
Prolific Kane reaches 500 career goals
Kane reached a notable milestone when bagging a brace for Bayern in their Bundesliga victory over Werder Bremen. The England international helped Vincent Kompany’s side to a 3-0 victory that has kept them six points clear of Borussia Dortmund in the German top-flight table.
Bayern’s fearsome No.9 opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before drilling home a precise shot from outside the box three minutes later. Said efforts took him to 500 goals over the course of a quite remarkable career.
Kane sets next target after hitting historic milestone
Kane is Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, having found the target on 280 occasions for them. He netted 16 times across a series of loan spells during his early days in north London. A move to the Allianz Arena was made in 2023.
Stunning individual standards have been maintained in Bavaria, with 126 goals recorded for Bayern through 131 appearances. He is now a Bundesliga title winner, with his trophy duck being broken, and has two more Golden Boots to his name.
At international level, Kane has become the greatest goalscorer that England’s men’s team has ever seen. He has 78 efforts to his name with the Three Lions, through 112 caps, and is being tipped to break Peter Shilton’s appearance record - which stands at 125 games.
Kane is rightly proud of all that he has achieved. He has said in a video message on social media: “For me personally, I’m really proud to reach 500 career goals. All these milestones are something I’m really proud of. I try and take it in, I try and appreciate it. A big thanks to all my team-mates over the years, all the coaches, all the staff that have helped me to achieve it.”
Kane has never been the kind of character to bask in his own glory, or rest on his laurels, with sights already being turned towards what can be achieved next. He added: “As always we look forward to the next game, the next goal and hopefully can start wracking up a few more and see how far we can get. Appreciate all the messages and support, looking forward to next week already.”
Is Kane the greatest No.9 of his generation?
Kane is considered to have cemented a standing among the GOATs, with former Spurs team-mate Fraizer Campbell telling GOAL of where England’s captain sits in that company: “He’s right up there with the best of them. [Robert] Lewandowski is probably a similar kind of player to him. He’s just as good, if not better than him.
“It’s credit to him. He’s gone from being on the bench at Leicester in the Championship to being the world’s best No.9. His numbers and goals don’t lie, and you don’t do that by chance - it’s by working hard, dedication and continuing to do what you do best, hitting the back of the net week in, week out. He’s definitely one of the all-time greats, in my opinion.”
Another ex-Tottenham colleague, Michel Vorm, has previously told GOAL of Kane’s ranking in the modern generation of fearsome forwards: “Lewandowski and Harry are more the same type of player than [Sergio] Aguero and [Luis] Suarez.
“For me he is a top three striker of all-time in Europe. There’s not even a doubt. Maybe I am a bit biased because I played with him and I know him, but he is such a great finisher. Lewandowski is more his type than Suarez. Aguero obviously retired a bit earlier. He was a top striker as well. For me, Harry is top three.”
- Getty
What next for Kane? Contract talks & transfer rumours
Kane will be determined to secure the No.1 spot before hanging up his boots, with there no sign of that happening any time soon. Bayern have entered into extension talks with a talismanic presence that will see his current deal expire in 2027 and has been linked with a move elsewhere as release clauses can be triggered in each passing transfer window.
Advertisement