'Very surprised!' - Mikel Arteta hits back at Gabriel Jesus and Ian Wright after 'bad cop' claims following Arsenal summer fire sale

Arteta quickly pointed to Leandro Trossard as proof that relationships can endure beyond a transfer. The Belgian forward completed an £15m move to Besiktas this summer, but happily reunited with his former team-mates in the Emirates Stadium dressing room following Arsenal's recent 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Embracing the tough responsibilities of management, Arteta explained: "Somebody has to be the bad cop. If I have to be, I have to be and I understand. What is important is normally what happens three months later, six months later, when Trossard comes in, he is the dressing room with us, the atmosphere and the relationship you have."

He remains hopeful that time will heal any remaining friction with Jesus and Martinelli. "Things got so far with other players that they left, at some point the relationship has been really good," he concluded. "I hope that is the same case."



