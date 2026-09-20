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Mikel Arteta fumes at 'disrespectful' Arsenal stars after Brighton humbling as Premier League title defence takes major hit
Uncharacteristic errors cost Arsenal dear
Arsenal's perfect start to the campaign came to a crashing halt on Saturday following a dismal 3-0 loss on the south coast. Goals from Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas, and Chema Andres handed Brighton a deserved victory over the reigning champions. Prior to this fixture, the visitors had won their opening seven games across all competitions.
However, Arsenal were the architects of their own downfall, repeatedly punished for a string of sloppy individual mistakes. Poor distribution from goalkeeper David Raya set a nervous tone, before defensive blunders from Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Ezri Konsa ultimately gifted the hosts their goals.
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Arteta laments lack of basic principles
Arteta was furious with his side's lack of application, pointing to a failure in executing simple tasks. He told reporters: "Extremely disappointed, but first of all we have to congratulate Brighton for the victory. They deserve it. They were the better team."
The Arsenal manager highlighted his team's inability to cope with Brighton's direct approach. "From our side there are certain basics that you need to accomplish in football, especially in the Premier League, that we were very far from," he added. "[Them] winning the first duel or the second ball puts the game in a really difficult place for us, especially with how direct they were."
Expanding on the technical flaws, Arteta accused his squad of abandoning their usual style when in possession. He explained: "When we did regain the ball, the amount of technical errors we made … and we didn’t respect any principle of play that you have to get out of those man-to-man situations which put us always on the back foot so it was very difficult to control the game."
Brighton's giant-killing streak continues
The result continues a remarkable recent trend for Brighton. For the third consecutive season, they have managed to beat the reigning Premier League champions on home turf, having previously dispatched Manchester City in 2024-25 and Liverpool in 2025-26.
Arteta acknowledged this specific threat beforehand but admitted his team failed to match their opponents' intensity from the opening whistle. "We knew how tough it was going to be today," he noted. "The first thing we discussed was about the first part [of the game]. If you don’t get out of that first part as winners, it’s going to be extremely difficult to dominate the game and have any probability of winning. But that’s credit to them. They had another edge compared to us."
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Manchester City poised to seize control
This defeat leaves Arsenal sitting second in the league table, opening the door for Manchester City to take control of the title race. City currently hold top spot and can build a three-point cushion over the Gunners when they host Sunderland on Sunday, September 20.
Arteta must now use an extended international break to address his side's glaring defensive frailties. Arsenal will look to bounce back and regain their domestic momentum when they host an in-form Leeds United on October 10.
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