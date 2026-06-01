Is Mikel Arteta staying at Arsenal? Huge update on future of Gunners boss

Arsenal are preparing to reward Arteta with a lucrative new contract after the Spaniard guided the club to their first Premier League trophy since the 'Invincibles' era of 2004. The hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium view Arteta as the undisputed cornerstone of their project and are eager to avoid any uncertainty regarding his position as they head into the summer break.

Internal discussions have already taken place involving sporting director Andrea Berta and the club's ownership, according to TEAMtalk. With the squad fully aligned and the club's trajectory pointing upward, the Gunners are prioritising stability in the dugout.