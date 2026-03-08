Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal trained with bizarre formation for TEN MINUTES heading into Mansfield Town win

When questioned about how much time the squad had spent working on the unconventional setup, Arteta offered a blunt response that highlighted the chaotic nature of their preparation.Asked how many training sessions he had practised this set-up in training, Arteta said: "Yes, once. Ten minutes."

Addressing the selection headache, Arteta explained the logic behind omitting his star names despite the risks involved in the cup tie. Arteta said: "Well, they had issues and they’ve been carrying issues. And the amount of games that we are playing, it’s obviously super-demanding. And it was the only time to try to make sure that we can clean those issues that they’re having to start the next sequence of two weeks before the break in the best possible way. And we had to make those decisions. It was a challenge for all of us to see how we could adapt to that, which I expected in very difficult circumstances."