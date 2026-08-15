Summer signing number eight! Middlesbrough snap up Tottenham youngster Ashley Phillips on five-year deal

Middlesbrough have officially confirmed the signing of Phillips from Tottenham Hotspur, with the highly-rated defender putting pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Riverside. The 21-year-old, who originally joined Spurs from Blackburn Rovers in 2023 for a reported fee of £2 million, makes the move to Teesside in search of consistent first-team football after failing to break into the senior setup in North London.

Phillips expressed his excitement about the move, reflecting on his journey through the English leagues so far. 'I got some great experience at a young age with Blackburn. I then experienced what it's like to be a Premier League player at Tottenham,' Phillips told the club website. 'I think I've developed myself into a good player during my loans, but there's more to come from me. I'm very excited to be here. Hopefully we can achieve great things together this season.'