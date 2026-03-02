Michael Carrick reveals true feelings on Man Utd fans singing his name as he moves step closer to landing full-time job

Despite the eventual celebrations, United were forced to sweat after Maxence Lacroix handed the visitors an early lead. Carrick admitted he had been "waiting" for a moment to see how his squad would handle adversity. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and the red-hot Benjamin Sesko eventually turned the tide, vindicating the interim manager's half-time instructions as the players showed the "personality and belief" required to compete at the top of the table.

Explaining his half-time team talk, Carrick said: “It was just a couple of little tweaks in shape, maybe a couple of ideas, some things that we tried from the start that we wanted to tweak a bit. Honestly, it wasn’t anything major really, I won’t take much credit for that. I think the boys showed as the first half progressed, that it was on its way to being better.

"You have got to find a way in games sometimes, we wanted to make more runs and be a little bit more aggressive with attacking their backline, which you always try to do but I thought we did it better second half, ended up getting the penalty from that. It was more, how do we react? It’s been going in our favour, it was something I’ve been waiting for, this moment, to see ‘go on then, what are we going to do about it?’ The boys responded ever so well. It was a big thing for us.”