Getty Images Sport
Michael Carrick's first Man Utd signing already lined up as INEOS prepare to release January transfer funds
A club legend returns to Old Trafford
The uncertainty surrounding the Old Trafford dugout is finally set to end on Tuesday, with Carrick poised to be confirmed as the club's new interim boss. The former midfielder has reportedly shaken hands on a deal to lead the side for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, having impressed the hierarchy during the interview process enough to edge out fellow club legend Solskjaer.
However, unlike typical interim appointments where a manager is expected to "make do" with the current squad, Carrick is returning to Manchester with the promise of immediate financial backing. The club’s decision-makers have identified the midfield as a critical area of weakness and are ready to sanction a permanent move for Ruben Neves this month, ensuring the new manager has the tools required to salvage a top-four finish.
- Getty Images Sport
Neves targeted to solve midfield crisis
Top of the wishlist is former Wolves captain Neves. The Portuguese international, currently plying his trade with Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, has long been admired at Old Trafford for his ability to dictate play and control the tempo of matches - qualities United have sorely lacked this season.
The Guardian reports that Neves would command a fee in the region of £20 million, a figure the board views as a calculated risk worth taking. Despite Carrick only holding the reins temporarily, the club’s recruitment team views Neves as a long-term asset who fits the broader strategy. If the deal becomes viable, funds are available to be deployed immediately, signalling that INEOS are refusing to write off the season despite the recent cup exits.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Woodgate joins new-look coaching team
Carrick will not be returning to Carrington alone. As part of the agreement to take charge, he is set to appoint Jonathan Woodgate to his backroom staff. The pair formed a strong partnership during Carrick’s tenure as Middlesbrough manager between 2022 and 2025, where they oversaw 136 matches together. Woodgate’s defensive expertise will be called upon immediately to shore up a backline that has looked porous in recent weeks.
There is also a reprieve for Darren Fletcher. The former technical director, who stepped into the breach to manage the recent matches against Burnley and Brighton following Amorim’s sacking, will be offered the opportunity to remain as part of the coaching setup. Fletcher’s intimate knowledge of the current dressing room dynamics is seen as vital for bridging the gap during this transition period.
- Getty Images Sport
An interim with a point to prove
Carrick’s appointment is built on more than just nostalgia. His previous short spell as caretaker in 2021 remains a high point in recent memory for supporters. stepping in after Solskjaer’s dismissal, he remained unbeaten in three difficult fixtures: securing a vital Champions League win over Villarreal, a draw at Chelsea and a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford.
He departed when Ralf Rangnick arrived, but his subsequent spell in the Championship with Middlesbrough demonstrated his growth as a coach. Now, he returns with a clear remit: close the three-point gap to Liverpool in fourth place and secure Champions League football.
The urgency of the transfer business is dictated by a punishing schedule. Carrick’s second debut in the dugout will be a baptism of fire, starting with the Manchester derby against City at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime. That is followed swiftly by a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal, giving the new boss little time to implement his ideas on the training pitch.
His immediate task will be to lift the mood of a squad reeling from Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Brighton. That loss confirmed that United will play just 40 games this season—their lowest total in a complete campaign since 1914-15. With the cups gone, the singular focus is the Premier League. The hope is that the arrival of Carrick, potentially followed swiftly by Neves, can provide the spark needed to save the season from total collapse.
Advertisement