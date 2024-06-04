Chucky LozanoGetty
Gill Clark

Mexico star Hirving ’Chucky’ Lozano set to leave PSV in January and join MLS expansion side San Diego

PSV EindhovenMajor League SoccerMexicoTransfersEredivisie

Mexico and PSV winger Hirving Lozano is set to leave the Eredivisie club in the January transfer window and move to MLS.

  • San Diego to sign Lozano as a Designated Player
  • Team preparing for MLS debut in 2025
  • Lozano to join from PSV in January
