Of all days, it had to be the day of the DFB Cup final—FC Bayern's first major final since 2020. Of all days, it had to be the day the Munich side hoped to crown their best season in six years with a squad largely assembled by Eberl and a manager largely recruited by him. Yet on this very day, the club's most powerful man publicly called Eberl into question.

On a human level, the move by Hoeneß was appalling; by hijacking the narrative, he turned a day of celebration into one of controversy. As a result, Eberl could not savour the 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart and the accompanying double triumph. Naturally, he spent the celebrations worrying about his future and Hoeness's accusations, and he knew he would soon have to address the issue publicly.

"60 to 40," Eberl volunteered with wry gallows humour as he entered the mixed zone, even before the first question was asked. He then gave an authentic, confident interview. His joy at the title and the season's crowning glory was clearly tempered by disappointment at Hoeness's remarks. Eberl expressed bewilderment at the timing but wisely avoided escalation.

He even stressed that the doubts raised by Hoeneß and the supervisory board—loyal to the president and ultimately responsible for Eberl's future—were "legitimate". After all, Eberl's record as Bayern's sporting director is fair game for scrutiny.