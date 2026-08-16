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Matthias Jaissle identifies a 'natural leader' as Dan Burn takes over the Newcastle captaincy following Bruno Guimaraes' departure
Replacing an Arsenal-bound star
Burn replaces Bruno Guimaraes, who had been the team captain for the last two seasons, but left Newcastle for Arsenal earlier this month. The departure of the Brazilian midfielder created a leadership vacuum that the club felt necessary to fill with a figure who understands the internal culture of the squad. Burn is the club’s fourth-highest appearance maker within the current squad and has 11 England caps to his name, including three at this summer’s FIFA World Cup. His international experience and veteran status were cited as key factors in the decision-making process.
While Guimaraes was a talismanic figure on the pitch, Burn offers a different style of leadership, rooted in vocal communication and defensive solidity. The club’s hierarchy believes that having a local player at the helm will help maintain the link between the fans and the players during a season that promises to be a challenging one in the Premier League and beyond.
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Jaissle hails a natural leader
Burn was appointed by Newcastle United's new head coach Matthias Jaissle, who described him as a "natural leader." The appointment is one of the first major decisions made by Jaissle since taking the reins, signalling his intent to lean on experienced figures as he implements his own tactical vision. Jaissle has been impressed by the defender's work ethic and influence during the pre-season period.
"He puts the interests of the team ahead of his own every time he steps onto the pitch and always gives maximum commitment in everything he does. Off the pitch, he leads by example in how he conducts himself. Not many people understand what this club means to the city better than Dan and that experience will be vital in helping guide our younger players through this period of change and adaptation," Jaissle explained.
A local hero takes the armband
The 34-year-old, who is an England international and lifelong supporter of the Magpies, has described the new role as an "absolute honour." The decision marks a significant milestone for the Blyth-born defender, who has become a symbol of the club's identity since his arrival from Brighton. His elevation to the captaincy reflects his standing within the dressing room and his deep-rooted connection to the Tyneside community.
"It’s always an immense privilege to represent this football club, especially when I have been trusted with the armband on previous occasions, but to lead the team on a permanent basis is going to be really special. It’s been an incredible journey since I joined the club four-and-a-half years ago – we’ve achieved some amazing things together and enjoyed some unforgettable moments. I believe there’s still more to come and I’m relishing the responsibility of pushing everybody every single day to make sure that is the case," Burn said.
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Building for the 2026-27 campaign
As Newcastle prepare for the opening fixtures of the new season, Burn’s immediate priority will be fostering unity within a squad that has seen significant movement this summer. The loss of Guimaraes to a direct Premier League rival was a blow to the supporters, but the swift appointment of a popular local figure as his successor is a strategic move to maintain high morale. The 2026-27 season promises to be a challenging one for the Magpies as they navigate a competitive landscape without their former Brazilian talisman, and a number of other key players who moved during the summer transfer window.
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