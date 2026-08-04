'It's a great signing' - Mateo Kovacic backs £116m new boy Elliot Anderson to shine at Manchester City

Kovacic has shared his enthusiasm regarding the club's latest recruitment drive, specifically highlighting the impact he expects from Anderson. The 23-year-old midfielder completed a sensational £116 million transfer from Nottingham Forest after a stellar campaign where he appeared in all 38 Premier League fixtures. His arrival represents a significant statement of intent from the reigning champions as they look to evolve their squad under the guidance of Maresca.

Kovacic expressed his admiration for the youngster's physical and technical foundations. "I think a lot of quality, a lot of physicality because he has shown that he is capable of running a lot, being good on the ball, being good off the ball," the Croatian midfielder noted. "He is young, so he can improve a lot still at City, and I think it's a great signing for us."