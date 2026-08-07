Juventus' new management have already delivered some results, but with two weeks to go before the start of the league season and just over three weeks before the transfer window shuts, the squad still has plenty of significant gaps. On one side, the painstaking work of Giovanni Carnevali finally untangled the negotiations and brought Randal Kolo Muani back to Continassa after a year, while the reports from Marco Ottolini convinced everyone to back Jeff Ekhator. Then came Frederic Massara, whose arrival gave things an important jolt and provided the disruptive element, with the surprise signings of Zeki Celik and Kerim Alajbegovic.





That is the positive side covered. The negatives are much easier to spot: Juventus still have not solved their biggest problems, some of them long-standing: a goalkeeper, a defender who is good with his feet and can build from the back, a deep-lying midfielder and a penalty-box centre-forward.