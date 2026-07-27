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Mason Mount heaps praise on 'brilliant' Man Utd new boy Andrey Santos after thumping win over Rosenborg
Mount impressed by Santos impact
Mount has been quick to welcome Santos into the fold, hailing the 22-year-old’s immediate impact following his move from Stamford Bridge. The pair formed a productive partnership in a deeper midfield pivot as Michael Carrick's men were far too strong in Norway, securing an emphatic 5-0 victory over Rosenborg.
Speaking about his new teammate, Mount stated: "Andrey is a really good player. He reads the game brilliantly. I know he’s young, but he’s very experienced in going out on loan and playing in the Premier League as well... I’ve known Andrey for a while. I’ve watched him from afar, since he’s broken into the first team at Chelsea."
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Solving the midfield puzzle
The arrival of Santos represents a significant investment for the Red Devils, who secured his services for an initial £48m fee plus £2m in add-ons after he struggled for consistent minutes in west London. With Casemiro departing and Manuel Ugarte sidelined through injury, Santos has been thrust into the No.6 role alongside Mount during the early stages of pre-season.
Mount is also relishing a slightly different role for himself, as he is reimagined as a fluid No.8 in a system that allows him to influence the game from deeper areas. "Defensively we’re both players that want to get around it, want to put tackles in and win the ball back and be aggressive," Mount added when discussing their tactical synergy. "I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s a position that I love and that I see myself in."
Leadership and young prospects
Beyond his technical contributions, Mount is embracing a leadership role within a youthful United squad, even donning the captain's armband during the second half of the Rosenborg clash. The 27-year-old was seen encouraging youngsters such as Shea Lacey, who opened the scoring with a brilliant individual effort.
Reflecting on his experience as a captain, the England international explained why he enjoys the responsibility: "You have different types of leaders. You have ones that are very vocal. I want to always see myself as one that leads by example and never stops working on the pitch.
"I’ve been captain previously so I love the role. Especially with a lot of younger players on the pitch, being able to speak to them and make them feel comfortable in the game and even off the pitch as well.
"It’s a role that I really like and I loved having it (the armband) in the second half."
- Getty Images Sport
Fitness and future ambitions
Despite three injury-plagued years at Old Trafford, Mount insists he is finally feeling back to his best physically. He managed only 25 Premier League appearances over that period but claims that a strong finish to the previous campaign has provided him with the necessary momentum.
"I feel brilliant. I feel really, really good. I finished the season well. At the end of last season, playing a few games and being involved," Mount explained regarding his current physical condition. "Building on that momentum at the end of last season. It’s been a good break, but I was ready and raring to get back and get training again... I know we’ve got a few more games left and a few more weeks to really work at stuff."
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