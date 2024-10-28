Mason Greenwood given embarrassing 1/10 rating by L'Equipe after nightmare display in Marseille's chastening home defeat to PSG that saw ex-Man Utd man hooked at half-time
French publication L'Equipe didn't hold back in slating Mason Greenwood for his performance for Marseille against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night.
- Greenwood hammered by French press
- Hooked at half-time in PSG defeat
- L'Equipe suggested it should have been sooner