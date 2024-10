Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 3-0 Le Classique victory over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday after an early red card diminished their fierce rivals.

Amine Harit sent off after just 20 minutes

Amine Harit sent off after just 20 minutes

Parisiens open six-point gap to fierce rivals