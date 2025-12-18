AFP
Marseille offer fresh update on Mason Greenwood's future and deliver financial blow to Man Utd
Greenwood's career reborn in France
The Manchester United academy graduate’s performances have been widely praised, with his manager Roberto De Zerbi even suggesting he has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or. Continuing his excellent form this season, Greenwood has already scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 15 Ligue 1 appearances.
Across all competitions this term, he has accumulated 14 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances, consistently proving himself as one of the league's standout performers. This impact has solidified his value, with the club president believing he is pushing a £100 million valuation.
Financial blow for Man Utd
Greenwood staying would reduce the financial windfall from his transfer, which affects United’s immediate transfer budget and PSR calculations. The Old Trafford club inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause into the deal when Greenwood joined Marseille for £26.6 million ($35.6m) in July 2024, meaning they are entitled to half of any future profit Marseille makes from selling him.
But the structure of the deal allows Marseille to increase their economic rights in the player based on performance and time, which will diminish United's eventual percentage of profit when a transfer eventually occurs. This delay forces the club to wait for a future sale to realise the profit, potentially limiting their spending power in the current or upcoming windows.
And OM president Pablo Longoria has indicated the club are very happy with Greenwood, giving no indication they plan to sell him, and that they can actually to to increase their economic rights if they secure Champions League football again.
Longoria: 'We have a very important player'
Speaking at a live-streamed press conference, Longoria said: "On the contractual situation, OM has 60 per cent of the economic rights of the player, 100 per cent of the sports rights with a possibility in case of qualification in the Champions League, to increase by five per cent to reach 65 per cent. We are very happy with Mason's evolution. It is a daily work of everyone to the athlete, especially in the evolution of his game. We know his talent but the work that De Zerbi does with him is extraordinary.
He added: "Mason is working to improve his level and the way he sees football collectively, which is his biggest evolution. We are aware of having a very important player who puts himself at the service of the collective, we want a continuity with him. It’s hard to have some key players, but you need a collective."
Marseille currently sit in third place in the Ligue 1 table after 16 games played, five points behind leaders Lens.
The future's bright for OM boss
And on the future of head coach De Zerbi, Longoria said: "The situation is very clear. We hope that he will continue many years here at OM. I hope he will be my coach throughout my time at OM. When you know the person, I'm a little more happy to work with him every day. With this type of people of an extraordinary level - he is one of the best coaches in Europe - I do not believe that this is the time to talk about the future in the heart of the competitions.
He added: "We must have a sincere discussion at the right time. He's starting to speak French, that's a good signal. In the professional world, we must see if everyone’s expectations are aligned. We also need to align with Zerbi’s ambition."
